Nets Gameday: Brooklyn looks to get legs back in Utah against Jazz

The Nets road trip continues on Friday with a game in Utah to take on the Jazz (9 p.m.). It will be the first of two meetings this season between the Nets and Jazz.

The Net’s recent form has been incredibly poor, losing six games in a row, and will look to get back on track against a good Jazz team that will be getting an important player back.

After missing eight consecutive games, Donovan Mitchell is expected to play against the Nets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

While the Nets will continue to be without Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and LaMarcus Aldridge. It is no surprise that the Nets have really struggled without Durant, going 2-7 since he injured his MCL against the Pelicans on Jan. 15 and they are 5-10 without Durant this entire season.

According to Joe Harris' agent Mark Bartelstein, the sharpshooting wing could need a second procedure "that would fix the ankle once and for good. But we're not sure if we need that or not." That determination will be made over the next week or two. #Nets #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 4, 2022

Following the sixth loss in a row on Wednesday night James Harden reporters, “There’s no concern.”

“We don’t have our entire team, and this is happening to us,” he added.

After playing back-to-back nights, the Nets got Thursday off and were hopefully able to rest and get their legs back under them. Scoring only 101 points against the Kings on Wednesday (3rd worst defense in NBA) with only 15 points in the 4th quarter, the team looked exhausted and defeated.

Following the loss Steve Nash did say the team looked tired and “I thought James (Harden) looked tired. He didn’t have his legs tonight”.

Expect Harden to bounce back strong with a big game after a day off and being announced to the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday (the 10th time in his career). Wednesday night was Harden’s worst game in some time, scoring 4 points while going 2-for-11 from the field, with 6 turnovers and posting a -21.

Following the King’s loss, in response to being asked about a players-only meeting, Harden said “I think we’ve done too much talking, we just gotta go out there and do it.”

The Nets are playing the Jazz at the right time, as they are in a little funk themselves. While being without Mitchell and Gobert, they have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and have struggled against the Eastern Conference all season going 11-10.

Nets Notables

Despite losing six games in a row, the Nets remain only three games behind the first seed in the Eastern Conference. … The Nets have struggled against the Western Conference this season, posting a 9-13 record, while they are 20-9 against the Eastern Conference. … The last time Harden struggled offensively (scoring 13 points against the Timberwolves), the next game he posted a monster offensive performance, scoring 33 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a loss against the Lakers.

Nets Injury Report

LaMarcus Aldridge (Left ankle sprain)- OUT

David Duke Jr. (G League- two-way)- OUT

Paul Millsap (Personal reasons)- OUT

Joe Harris (Left ankle surgery)- OUT

Kevin Durant (MCL sprain)- OUT

Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert (Left calf strain)- OUT

Danuel House (Health and safety protocols)- OUT

Joe Ingles (Left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear)- OUT

Jordan Clarkson (Right knee soreness)- QUESTIONABLE

Hassan Whiteside (Low back strain)- QUESTIONABLE

How to watch

Friday’s game will air on YES Network with Ian Eagle, Sarah Kustok, and Michael Grady on the broadcast. The radio broadcast can be heard on WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM with Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw on the call.