Nets look to even series after heartbreaking Game 1 loss: Gameday

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, April 20 @ TD Garden

How to Watch/Listen:

7:00 p.m. ET on My9, TNT, ESPN Radio and WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Lines, More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matchup:

The Nets will look to even the series up at one after a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1. It was Jayson Tatum who scored the game-winning bucket with the buzzer-beater to win the game.

Brooklyn will have to put that behind them if they want to return to Barclays Center with the series tied. It was the little mistakes that cost them in Game 1 that they will have to clean up for Game 2, which included 16 turnovers and being dominated on the glass during the 48-minute contest in Beantown.

Kevin Durant also struggled against the shutdown defense of the Celtics, who limited him to just 25 points on 9-for-24 shooting in the series opener. What the Nets do have going for them in Game 2 is Durant’s ability to recover after a sluggish game.

The Nets superstar has averaged 35.8 points in his first game after a loss since the 2019 playoffs, which means Durant will likely have a much better performance on Wednesday if history holds true.

“Just keep playing,” Durant said about his focus going into Game 2. “Bad games happen. Off-shooting nights happen. I felt like I was starting to get some rhythm there in the second half, so that is solid. We are just trying to look at it from playoff perspective trying to win the next game. I know what I did. I wish I had played better. We probably would have won the game. But I can’t let it get in the way too much.

“You want to look at the big picture, which is the series. It’s a thin line you are trying to cross when you want to focus the best you can but also realize it’s a team game. It’s good going through tough games. You try to evaluate and move on from them.”

Brooklyn will also need more out of Bruce Brown, who has been instrumental since the trade deadline but was largely limited during the first game. He was held to just five points in 37 minutes of work on Sunday.

Overall he was outplayed during the loss and Brooklyn will need more from him in Game 2.

“We gotta clean a lot of things up,” Brown said. “They didn’t play extremely well also, so we watched film today, There are things we gotta fix and we’ll do that tomorrow.”

Can’t Miss Offer From DraftKings

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet $5 or More on the Nets Win $150 In FREE Bets Instantly Claim Now

Nets Notables