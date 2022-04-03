Nets’ Kyrie Irving feeling effects of being an everyday player again

Kyrie Irving’s return to full-time status was supposed to be a major boost for the Nets, but it has not gone according to plan, much like a lot of things this season for Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone just 2-3 since Irving was cleared to play in Brooklyn again and the fatigue that comes along with being an everyday player has shown that the superstar guard may be human after all. During his run playing in just road games for the Nets, Irving had put up incredible shooting numbers and was a dynamic addition anytime Brooklyn had him back in the lineup.

That hasn’t exactly translated completely to full-time Kyrie, who shot just 12-of-32 from the field while putting up 31 points. For reference through his first five games since New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the vaccine mandate for athletes, Irving has shot just 36.2% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

His free throw percentage has stayed roughly the same, but his points per game dropped to 21.4 and he’s had 2.8 turnovers a game.

Prior to that Irving had been averaging 28.5 points per game and shooting 49.4% from the field and 43. 8% from beyond the arc in 20 games. The Nets superstar had returned to a part-time role for the Nets on Jan. 5 in Indiana after the team had originally said he could not play due to his unvaccinated status.