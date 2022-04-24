Nets vs. Celtics 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4: Odds, How to Watch, More

2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Game 2: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
It’s do-or-die time for the Brooklyn Nets, who could see their season come to a disappointing end on Monday if they don’t manage to pull out a win. Down 0-3 in their first r0unnd series with the Boston Celtics, The Nets just have not been able to find an answer to slowing down the visitors from Beantown.
The Celtics have played a strong defensive game against two of the NBA’s best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and have forced Brooklyn to rely on their supporting cast to lead the charge for large stretches of the game. Both Irving and Durant were held to just 16 points in Game 3 and the latter took just 11 shots from the field in 46 minutes of work.
Boston’s defense has been one of the big stories of the series so far and continuous mistakes by Brooklyn have prevented them from holding onto leads in the first three games of the series. Of course, Durant’s poor shooting has been the biggest story and surprise of all in a series that could be over sooner than anyone had predicted.
How to Watch:
- Date: Monday, April 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
- TV: TNT
Tale of the Tape:
|Celtics
|STAT
|Nets
|49-63
|Record in Game 4s
|13-15
|112.7 (T-4th)
|Points Per Game
|108.0 (10th)
|108.0 (7th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|112.7 (T-12th)
|26-15-1 on road
|ATS Record Home/Away
|9-33-1 at home
|130-189 on the road in playoffs
|Home/Away Record
|41-39 at home in playoffs
Brooklyn leaders:
- Kevin Durant, PF. – 22.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 AP, 89% FT
- Kyrie Irving, PG. – 21.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 2.3 SPG
- Bruce Brown, F. – 18.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 58.8% FG, 50% 3pt
Boston leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 29.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 8.0 APG, 42.9% FG
- Jaylen Brown, G-F. – 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 3.0 SPG, 50.9% FG
- Marcus Smart, G. – 15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.7 APG, 41.5% FG
Odds, Lines, and More:
- Spread: Nets -1
- Brooklyn Moneyline: -120
- Boston Moneyline: +100
- O/U: 220
The Pick:
It’s hard to pick against the Boston Celtics at this point in the series. They have shut down Durant and Kyrie Irving and have found ways to frustrate the Nets time and time again. Even when Brooklyn has managed to contain Boston’s star players, the Celtics’ depth has proven too much for the Nets to take advantage of. While the Nets have gotten good performances out of Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton and Seth Curry, as well as other role players, it comes down to Durant and Irving leading them to victory. Right now there just doesn’t seem to be an answer for how Brooklyn can stop Boston. The Celtics will put a cap on the series in Game 4.