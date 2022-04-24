Nets vs. Celtics 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4: Odds, How to Watch, More

2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Game 2: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

It’s do-or-die time for the Brooklyn Nets, who could see their season come to a disappointing end on Monday if they don’t manage to pull out a win. Down 0-3 in their first r0unnd series with the Boston Celtics, The Nets just have not been able to find an answer to slowing down the visitors from Beantown.

The Celtics have played a strong defensive game against two of the NBA’s best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and have forced Brooklyn to rely on their supporting cast to lead the charge for large stretches of the game. Both Irving and Durant were held to just 16 points in Game 3 and the latter took just 11 shots from the field in 46 minutes of work.

Boston’s defense has been one of the big stories of the series so far and continuous mistakes by Brooklyn have prevented them from holding onto leads in the first three games of the series. Of course, Durant’s poor shooting has been the biggest story and surprise of all in a series that could be over sooner than anyone had predicted.

How to Watch:

Date: Monday, April 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

TV: TNT

Tale of the Tape: