2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference: #6 Brooklyn Nets vs. #2 Boston Celtics
How to Watch:
- Date: Sunday, April 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden in Boston, Mass
- TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters)
Tale of the Tape:
|Nets
|STAT
|Celtics
|44-38
|Record
|51-31
|112.9 (9th)
|Points Per Game
|111.8 (12th)
|112.1 (18th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|104.5 (1stth)
|6-4
|Last Ten
|7-3
|20-21/24-17
|Home/Away Record
|28-13/23-18
|11th
|Pace of Play
|24th
|10th
|Off Efficiency Rating
|9th
|20th
|Def Efficiency Rating
|1st
Brooklyn leaders:
- Kevin Durant, PF. – 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.1 3PM/GM
- Kyrie Irving, PG. – 27.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 46.3% FG
- Seth Curry, G. – 15.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 48.5% FG, 42.2% 3p
Boston leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 26.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.4 APG, 45.3% FG
- Jaylen Brown, F-G. – 23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 47.3% FG
- Marcus Smart, G. – 12.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.9 APG
Injury Report
Nets: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery)
Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) is out.
