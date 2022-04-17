Game Preview

Nets vs. Celtics 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 1: Odds, How to Watch, More

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge dunks the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference: #6 Brooklyn Nets vs. #2 Boston Celtics

How to Watch:

  • Date: Sunday, April 17
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: TD Garden in Boston, Mass
  • TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters)

Tale of the Tape:

Nets  STAT Celtics
44-38 Record 51-31
112.9 (9th) Points Per Game 111.8 (12th)
112.1 (18th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.5 (1stth)
6-4 Last Ten 7-3
20-21/24-17 Home/Away Record 28-13/23-18
11th Pace of Play 24th
10th Off Efficiency Rating 9th
20th Def Efficiency Rating 1st

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn leaders:

  • Kevin Durant, PF. – 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.1 3PM/GM
  • Kyrie Irving, PG. – 27.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 46.3% FG
  • Seth Curry, G. – 15.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 48.5% FG, 42.2% 3p
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Boston leaders:

  • Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 26.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.4 APG, 45.3% FG
  • Jaylen Brown, F-G. – 23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 47.3% FG
  • Marcus Smart, G. – 12.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.9 APG

Injury Report

Nets: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery)

Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) is out.

