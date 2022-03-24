The bad news: The Nets felt the absence of Seth Curry and Goran Dragic on the court in Wednesday’s loss.

The good news: Brooklyn could very well get them back for another important showdown with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Nets head coach Steve Nash appeared optimistic that the two would be able to play on Saturday in South Beach. Curry missed Wednesday’s loss with a left ankle sprain and Dragic was sidelined by soreness in his left knee which left the Nets without two scoring options on the floor.

“I think we’re all optimistic about Saturday. We’ll see,” Nash said after the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. “I can’t guarantee that. But I think that’s the hope.”

Both had been question marks going into the game with Memphis, but the two days between games should help give them time to rest. Earlier on Wednesday, it appeared that the Nets were taking a cautious approach with both players.

They were eventually ruled out of the game.

“I don’t think it’s a question of what they’re able to it’s more like let’s hold off,” Nash said. “Let’s give them another six, eight hours to recover and take a look at it.”

Curry gave Nets fans a scare on Monday in the team’s win over the Utah Jazz after he slipped on the floor and went down hard. Curry did leave the game and did not return.

The Nets’ sharpshooter was part of the deal that brought Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in February and has provided some much-needed offensive help. In the 13 games he’s played in since arriving in Brooklyn, Curry has averaged 15.5 points and shot 47.1% from three-point range.

He has taken a big burden off Patty Mills’ shoulders since arriving as well.

Dragic has played important minutes since he signed with the Nets last month. In his last three games, Dragic has averaged 34.8 minutes.