Will he return? Mystery surrounding Joe Harris continues

The will he or won’t he nature of Joe Harris’ return is starting to reach Ross and Rachel levels.

The Nets have been vague with Harris’ status since he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Nov. 29 after suffering a left ankle injury earlier in the month. Head coach Steve Nash was asked prior to the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday if Harris could return to the court after the NBA All-Star break for the organization to reassess his status.

“We’ll see. It’s possible,” Nash responded. “I couldn’t say so right now.”

Harris has been a question mark since he was injured in mid-November and despite reports of an optimistic timetable back then, Harris still has not made significant progress in his return. On Wednesday, Nash indicated that a second procedure could be on the table as well.

That would effectively end any hope of Harris returning to Brooklyn’s lineup this season.

“I think everything’s on the table at this point,” Nash said on Wednesday. “We hope that he comes back, but we have no idea where this is going to go at this point. We’re just continuing his rehab and hopefully we get some good signs and positive signs soon, but I have no update other than that.”

The Nets head coach did say that Harris was doing some “light court work, but a lot of it was rehab away from the court.

Patty Mills, who will compete in the three-point contest at the NBA All-Star Game, has taken over the brunt of Harris’ workload this season. The addition of Seth Curry has helped to ease some of the workload from Mills, who has seen his shooting numbers dip as the season has progressed.

The Nets will have a full week off before getting back on the court to face the Boston Celtics on Feb.24