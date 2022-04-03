Nets Playoff Watch 4/3: Games that affect Brooklyn

The Nets are firmly in the play-in round after dropping Saturday’s game to the Atlanta Hawks, 122-115 at State Farm Arena. With the loss, Brooklyn is 40-38 on the season and is tied with the Charlotte Hornets.

However, because of the tiebreaker, the Nets currently occupy the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. There is only one game going on today that will directly impact Brooklyn’s seeding in the play-in round and that is the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland is currently occupying the seventh seed in the East and if the season ended today would face the Hawks in the play-in. The Hawks and Hornets are both off until Tuesday.

The Nets are a game behind the Hawks and three games back of the Cavs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6 p.m.)

Per DraftKings, Philadelphia opens tonight’s game as the favorites to win the matchup.

Spread: Sixers -4

Sixers -4 Sixers Moneyline: -170

-170 Cavaliers Moneyline: +150

+150 O/U: 224

One of the East’s most dynamic teams will face a team fighting for positioning in a showdown in Cleveland. The Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76er at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavs have gone 24-15 this season. Cleveland has only won two of its last seven games and those victories came against the lowly New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. The Sixers have gone through some struggles of their own, just recently snapping a three-game skid with a win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers did defeat the Cavaliers the last time the two sides met and Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 56 points in that win.

However this time around, the Sixers may not have Embiid on the court. He is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game.