Joe Harris looks for second opinion on ankle, Chris Haynes reports

Joe Harris has faced a tough road back from the ankle surgery he underwent in November, and on Monday he was looking for a second opinion on his ankle.

The news was reported by Chris Haynes during the TNT broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Harris was looking for a second opinion regarding the setbacks he’s had with his ankle, Haynes said during the broadcast.

Originally, Harris was expected to only miss 4-6 weeks, but he has yet to return to the court with his teammates. The goal now, reportedly, is to have him back after the NBA All-Star in February.

Harris traveled with the Nets during their four-game road trip and head coach Steve Nash told reporters that the sharpshooter has dealt with some setbacks.

“He’s had some flare-ups,” Nash said Sunday in Minnesota. “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor so I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but he’s had some flareups, little setbacks here and there, but he’s continuing to stay positive and work on his rehab and try to overcome it.”

Nash said earlier that day that he felt that Harris was progressing, but not where he could practice.

“He’s getting on the court a little bit and continuing to work through the rehab, but he’s not ready for his high-intensity stuff yet,” Nash said.

Harris hasn’t been on the court since Nov. 14. Harris registered 11.3 points, 4 assists and was shooting 46.6% from three-point range.