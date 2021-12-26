Nets sign Langston Galloway to second 10-day contract: report

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets are keeping Langston Galloway around for a little while longer.

Galloway’s time in Brooklyn was extended with another 10-day contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets had previously inked Galloway to a hardship pact on Dec. 16 and the length of that deal expired on Sunday.

The 30-year-old guard played in three games for the Nets and averaged three points in 15 minutes per game.

The Nets are still dealing with players in COVID protocol despite finally getting some of their regulars back on the court. The biggest name to return in Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers was James Harden.

Brooklyn is still without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets resumed their schedule on Saturday after having three games postponed last week. They are currently in the middle of a short swing through Los Angeles before they return to Brooklyn on Thursday to face the Philadelphia 76ers.