Nets’ Joe Harris has dealt with ‘setbacks’ in ankle surgery recovery

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Joe Harris’ return to the court has hit another speed bump.

The Brooklyn guard has experienced some “setbacks” in his rehab from ankle surgery, Nets head coach Steve Nash said ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris hasn’t played since he suffered an ankle injury on Nov. 14 and underwent surgery two weeks later.

At the time it was believed he would only miss 4-6 weeks, but things have become murkier as time has gone on.

“He’s had some flare-ups,” Nash said. “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor so I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but he’s had some flareups, little setbacks here and there, but he’s continuing to stay positive and work on his rehab and try to overcome it.”

The Nets sharpshooter appeared in 14 games before he was sidelined by injury. Harris registered 11.3 points, 4 assists and was shooting 46.6% from three-point range.

Harris had just started traveling with the team again, but the organization didn’t expect his return to take as long as it has. Nas was noncommittal when asked if Harris would be back by the next month’s all-star break.

“I think he is progressing,” Nash said Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN. “But not to where he’s ready to practice or anything. So he’s getting on the court a little bit and continuing to work through the rehab, but he’s not ready for his high-intensity stuff yet.”

Harris has been one of Brooklyn’s more reliable players when it has come to his health. He has appeared in at least 69 games dating back to the 2017-18 season and he missed just three games last season.

The loss of Harris has forced the Nets to come up with alternative means to make up for his shooting prowess, which has included an increased role for Patty Mills.