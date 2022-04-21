“If he’s able to play at some point, having him kind of become as familiar as possible with what we’re doing, because those things change day to day,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said earlier in the week. “You’re making adjustments — and so having him be involved in all that stuff, so if he is able to play at some point, he’s comfortable.”

Simmons is expected to bring a boost to the Brooklyn defense, which has struggled this season, and help facilitate the offense while he’s on the floor. The big question remains about how much he’ll be able to do after being away for nearly a year.

His defensive ability speaks for itself from his stats last season, but it’s unclear how limited he’ll be and how much Brooklyn plans on using him in his first game back.