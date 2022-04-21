Ben Simmons will finally make his long-awaited debut on Monday for the Nets, according to a new report.

Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Simmons will play in Game 4 of the Nets first-round series with the Boston Celtics, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday. It would mark the first game Simmons has played since June 2021.

The Nets have remained extremely guarded with official information about Simmons’ return to the court since they acquired him in February from Philadelphia. However, that hasn’t stopped the constant flow of reports on his condition as he saw his return to the court hampered by a herniated disc in his back, which prevented him from returning near the reported mid-march target date for his debut.

Now the point guard would return to the floor with possibly the Nets’ season on the line after Brooklyn dropped the first two games of the series in Boston. The Nets have made sure to keep the 25-year-old as looped in as possible while he’s been working towards a return.