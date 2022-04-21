3 Takeaways: Familiar mistakes and coaching costing Nets in first two games vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets trail their best of seven series with the Boston Celtics 0-2 after the first two games at TD Garden. The big story from those first two contests has been Kevin Durant’s shooting struggles, but there have been other aspects of the Nets game that has been noticeable throughout the series so far.

The Nets failed to close out the game on Wednesday night after allowing a 17 point lead to slip away, which has been an all too familiar trait during the regular season, and Steve Nash just doesn’t seem to be able to match up against his former assistant and now head coach in Boston, Ime Udoka. That has put Brooklyn in a hole that they hadn’t planned on being in after the first two games.

Now the series shifts back to Brooklyn, where the Nets haven’t exactly built much of a homecourt advantage during the regular season. Below are three takeaways after the first two games of the series between the Nets and Celtics.

Nash being outcoached

Hiring Steve Nash two years ago to lead the Nets may come back to be one of the most pivotal decisions for the organization in the Big 3 era, and the impact has been playing out through the first two games of the series. That’s not a good thing either for Brooklyn.

Nash has been thoroughly outmaneuvered during the first two games of the series and returned to the team’s long-running talking point of how much longer everyone in green and white has played with one another, compared to the players in black and white. While that may be true, the Nets have not adjusted to what the Celtics have thrown at them and that falls on coaching. And at the moment Nash doesn’t seem to have an answer.

“I think in hindsight you could always come up with something,” Nash said when asked about what adjustments he could have made. “But there’s no guarantee that whatever your adjustment is is going to work, so it’s 20-20 looking backwards. I think our group was in a good position both periods, but we just didn’t play our best basketball the second half. We were out-physicaled a little bit and we turned it over unnecessarily at times and we missed some good looks.”

The Celtics, on the other hand, have adjusted to what the Nets have done and Udoka has formulated a plan that has effectively shut down Durant for two straight games, and held Kyrie Irving to just 10 points in Game 2. He has orchestrated a team that has been one of the best defensive squads in the NBA and turned around a slow start to the year.