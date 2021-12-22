Stephon Marbury takes shot at Stephan A. Smith after criticism of Nets

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stephon Marbury wasn’t going to miss a chance to get in a dig at Stephan A. Smith.

When the outspoken ESPN host criticized the Nets decision to allow Kyrie Irving to play road games despite being unvaccinated, the Brooklyn native and two-time NBA All-Star jumped into the fray via his Instagram.

“Stephan A. Smith is a sucka,” Marbury said in a short video that he tagged Smith in.

The video appeared after Smith went on a lengthy tear into the Nets during Tuesday’s edition of First Take on ESPN. Smith announced that he had tested positive for COVID before calling the decision by Nets ownership to allow Irving play “a horrible move.”

“To watch the Brooklyn Nets reverse course and take this position is one of the most shameful things I think they could have ever done,” Smith said. “And I’ll go a step further, one of the last people in the world who’s worth it is Kyrie Irving.”

That prompted Marbury to add his two cents in via social media.

Smith and Marbury have had a war of words going on over Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated. Back in October Smith was one of the loudest voices calling out Irving for not getting the jab, which led to Marbury taking to social media to fire back at the ESPN talking head.

Marbury has been a supporter of Irving’s decision and during an Instagram live session, commented that “(Muhammad) Ali would be proud” of him.

Marbury is the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 44-year-old was a member of the Nets organization from 1999-2001 and played for the Knicks from 2004-2009.

The Brooklyn-native’s NBA career spanned 846 games before he went overseas to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.