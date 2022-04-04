Nets may rest Seth Curry; Goran Dragic still in Atlanta

The Nets may be without their best sharpshooter for the remainder of the regular season, after coach Steve Nash revealed the team has had discussions about shutting Seth Curry down for their last four games. Curry has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss in Atlanta.

Brooklyn will play its final four-game of the season beginning on Tuesday when the Houston Rockets visit Barclays Center. The Nets will have to go through the play-in round to make the first round of the NBA Playoffs, with only seeding being a factor in the last week of the season.

Curry was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game by the team.

“That’s the position we’re in, is do we try to sit him?” Nash told reporters on Monday, according to ESPN. “Does him sitting for a week help? Or is he right back in the same boat anyway? And how important is it for us to try to creep up into the seven, eight spot? So we’re weighing all those things and it’s kind of more daily than it is making a decision.”

It has been no secret how important Curry has been to the Nets since h arrived as part of the Ben Simmons trade in February. In 17 games with the Nets, Curry has averaged 15.1 points and shot 47.7% from three-point range.

However, the ankle injury, which had been bothering him prior to the trade from Philadelphia, has continued to be an issue. Several close calls have caused the Nets to be extra cautious and Curry himself admitted to playing through some a “significant” amount of pain.

“It’s tough in the sense that I can’t do as much as I want to do every day,” Curry said last week. “As far as practice-wise and working on my game and getting extra work in. But come game time I feel like I’m in a pretty good rhythm. We’re playing well as a team and especially when I’m out there. Just trying to keep that rhythm as far as doing it in games and keeping my mind sharp, but it;s an interesting, tough experience but get through it.”

Curry may not be the only player missing time this week, as Goran Dragic remains sidelined due to COVID. Nash told reporters that the veteran is still in Atlanta and it remains unknown when he’ll be back.

Nash did say that he would like to see Dragic play one final game in the regular season if he’s able to.