Seth Curry exits game early after suffering ankle injury in Nets meeting with Jazz

It was news the Nets didn’t need on Monday night. Late in the second quarter, Seth Curry suffered an ankle injury and had to leave Brooklyn’s matchup with the Utah Jazz early.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to left ankle soreness, the team announced.

The injury occurred after the Nets had just gotten Curry back from another ankle injury. Curry was limited to just 12 minutes before he exited the game on Monday night.

Curry played 38 minutes in Friday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers and had been a big part of the comeback victory in his first game back. However, he admitted that his ankle wasn’t any worse or better after playing such a heavy workload.

The sharpshooter had been dealing with the ankle injury for roughly a month before the Nets acquired him as part of the deal that brought Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. After the game on Friday, Curry told reporters that it was just something he’d have to deal with until the offseason.

“It’s not something that’s going away,” Curry said at the time. “So as long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good.”