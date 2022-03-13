LaMarcus Aldridge to miss another week as Nets injury bug persists

The Nets won’t be fully healthy as injuries continue to pile up. LaMarcus Aldridge, who suffered a hip impingement, will be out for another week, Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters on Saturday.

Aldridge’s recent setback came after he played 23 minutes in a loss against the Boston Celtics on March 6. He has already missed games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers because of the injury.

“LaMarcus has at least another week out,” Nash said, according to the New York Post. “We’ll reevaluate then.”

When the Nets played against the Hornets week, Aldridge missed the matchup as Brooklyn snapped their four-game losing streak by picking up an 11-point victory. The Nets turned Thursday night’s highly anticipated matchup into delivering a lopsided victory in their 29 blowout road victory over the 76ers.

Aldridge missed two weeks in December with COVID-19, and also sat out five straight games the next month with a foot injury and seven straight with an ankle sprain suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 29.

With Aldridge out, starter Andre Drummond has been averaging a double-double playing for the Nets, after his trade deadline arrival. The Nets frontcourt, Nicholas Claxton and Blake Griffin are also likely going to get more minutes off the bench while Aldridge is out.

The Nets are bringing up Day’Ron Sharpe to add some depth from the G-League Long Island Nets for Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks. Sharpe will be sent back down to Long Island on Monday.

Sharpe hasn’t played since Feb. 28 in a loss against the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets have are trying to rally out of the play-in spot they find themselves in currently. The Nets did get Kevin Durant back, but Kyrie Irving is still a part-time player and Ben Simmons still isn’t ready to play yet. Back soreness has delayed his return to play.

The Nets are 2-2 since Durant returned from an MCL injury. Durant scored 30+ points in his first two games back and had a superstar effort against the 76ers on Thursday. Irving scored 50 points while making nine 3-pointers and shooting 75% from the three- points line against the Hornets last week.

Aldridge has been a huge asset this season for the Nets, averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field. The Nets are hoping he’s back soon.