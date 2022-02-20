Nets seeing massive increase in TV ratings this season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A season full of drama and twists and turns has turned into a ratings boom for YES Network’s coverage of the Nets.

In the first full NBA season since the COVID-19 pandemic flipped life upside-down, the Nets have seen a 43% increase in average total viewers compared to the 2019-20 season. YES has seen an average of 70,000 total viewers which is up from the 49,000 that they had seen during 2019-20, according to the New York Daily News.

That came with the YES broadcast going up against an ESPN or TNT broadcasts of the Nets eight times this season, which was also up from three times in 2019-20.

The Nets have not been short on storylines this season, from the Kyrie Irving vaccine saga to James Harden’s eventual departure from Brooklyn and now the prospect of a new superstar trio leading them into the playoff. Newly acquired star Ben Simmons has not dressed for the Nets yet and it’s unclear when that will occur.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who were also acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the blockbuster deal that brought Simmons to Brooklyn and sent Harden to Philly, have already taken the court to much fanfare.

The additions have only driven interest in the Nets, who have four days before they return to action following the NBA All-Star break.

On Thursday, YES Network averaged 101,000 total viewers for the Nets’ final game before the break against the Washington Wizards. The broadcast peaked at 144,000 total viewers during the 9:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m. quarter-hour.

Interest in the Nets and their broadcast ratings can only benefit from the lack of baseball action. MLB has already declared that it was delaying the start of spring training and Brooklyn is still expected to make a deep run in the playoff.

While the Nets’ TV numbers continue to head in the right direction, they still trail the New York Knicks on MSG Network. The Knicks have seen a 76% in average total viewers to 151,000.