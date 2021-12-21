Paul Millsap takes to 2K to stay sharp while in COVID protocol

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Even when he’s stuck in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, Paul Millsap hasn’t stopped grinding.

Millsap posted an Instagram story on Tuesday morning showing himself practicing… in NBA 2K. The Nets’ power forward was in practice mode working on his turnaround jump shot as Hustlin’ by Rick Ross played over the clip.

Brooklyn Nets Paul Milsap in Practice Mode on NBA 2K pic.twitter.com/wKms1vs0az — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) December 21, 2021

Millsap was one of the first Nets players to enter protocol last week that eventually saw 10 players sidelined due to COVID, including Kyrie Irving James Harden, and Kevin Durant. With Millsap entering on Dec. 13, his 10 days of quarantining are almost up.

He could make his way out of quarantine early if he tests negative twice over at least a 24-hour span.

Millsap signed with Brooklyn as a free agent in September and has appeared in 21 games this season. He is averaging 3.4 points per game and has played a career-low 11.2 minutes per game this season.

The power forward was absent for Brooklyn’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 for personal reasons and then entered protocol the following day.

The Nets have not played this week following the league’s decision to postpone two of their recent games and will return to the court on Thursday to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Millsap could be back in the Nets lineup the following game when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.