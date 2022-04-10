Nets look to lock up seventh seed in final regular season game: Gameday

Indiana Pacers (25-56) vs. Brooklyn Nets (43-38)

Sunday, April 10 @ Barclays Center

How to Watch/Listen:

7:30 p.m. ET on YES Network, ESPN and WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Lines, More

Spread: Nets -16.5

Nets -16.5 Nets Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Pacers Moneyline: +1000

+1000 O/U: 240.5

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 First bet insurance Claim Now

Matchup:

The Nets have reached the final game of the regular season and control their own destiny heading into the play-in tournament. A win on Sunday and Brooklyn locks up the seventh seed and home-court advantage for their game against the eighth seed in the East.

Brooklyn is 19-21 at Barclays Center this season.

The Nets are heading in the right direction, jumping from 10th seed to seventh seed in the span of four days entering the final day of the regular season. They could play the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Atlanta Hawks, depending on how the final day of the season ends.

Brooklyn won both regular-season series against the Cavaliers and Hawks. They also won all three games at home against the two teams.

Finishing seventh or eighth would mean the Nets only would need to win one play-in game to qualify for the first round of the playoffs. The teams in nine and 10 spots would need to win twice to secure the No. 8 seed.

“It feels good to be in this position. One day at a time and get prepared for Indiana and have some good results there, get better that day and be ready for Tuesday,” Irving said. “It’s the past, now we just control what we can control and get ready to hoop.”

Nets superstar Kevin Durant is also going for a bit of history on Sunday when he takes the floor. Durant needs 27 points against the Indiana Pacers to average 30 for the year, which would make him the first player in Nets history to average 30 points per game for a season.

Durant has accomplished the feat twice previously in his career, first in 2009-10 and then again in 2013-14. Both with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 21-years-old, Durant averaged 30.1 ppg and became the youngest player in NBA history to win a scoring title as he had 46 games of 30 or more points in the 2009-10 season. In the 2012-13 season, Durant became the sixth player in NBA history to have a 50/40/90 season.

The Nets superstar put up 39 points the last time the two teams faced one another in January.

The Pacers are wrapping up one of their worst seasons in Franchise history and have lost nine straight coming into Sunday’s matchup.

Nets Notables:

Since Durant returned from a 21-game absence (1/17 – 3/1 – left MCL sprain), Brooklyn is second in the league in 3FG % (.401), fourth in FG % (.499), net rating (6.2) and point differential (+6.3), fifth in ppg (119.5), offensive rating (119.4) and net rating (5.9), and 12th in defensive rating (113.2). – in 18 games (3/3 – 4/8). … Andre Drummond ranks first in the league in rebound % (.229), third in defensive rebound % (.305), trailing only Rudy Gobert (.313) and Nikola Jokic (.313) and second in offensive rebound % (.154), trailing only Steven Adams (.159). … Seth Curry is sixth in the league in 3FG % (.422) and Kyrie Irving is 12th (.412).

Injury Report

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Goran Dragić (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out.

Pacers: Not Submitted Yet