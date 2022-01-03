Nets Gameday: Brooklyn looks to grab first win at home in 2022

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets look to end a rough stretch at home on a positive note with the Memphis Grizzlies rolling into town Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET).

Brooklyn suffered one of its toughest losses of the season on Saturday after they fell to an undermanned Los Angeles Clippers squad at home. The Nets have lost three straight games at Barclays Center and dropped back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

The Nets, whose effort didn’t appear to be all there on Saturday, will need to be locked in on Monday when they face a Memphis team that has won four straight games. The Grizzlies have been struck by COVID and that has impacted their lineup, but they’ll still have Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr available to them.

Morant has put up 30 or more points in the three straight games entering Monday’s game in Brooklyn, which is a first for him during his NBA career.

“We just never really had the care factor,” Nets coach Steve Nash said after Saturday’s loss. “Turned it up, we had a chance up nine, 10, 11 in the third and fourth at different times and just took our foot off the gas and got what we deserved, really. All those guys in there, I think they know it, they’re disappointed of course, but it’s a disappointment for all of us. That was obviously a very winnable game that we let get away.”

The Nets could be without LaMarcus Aldridge for Monday’s game after the team listed him as questionable for the game due to soreness in his right foot. Aldridge returned to the Nets lineup last week after coming out of COVID protocols.

If Aldridge doesn’t play, that could open up the door for Nic Claxton to start in his place. Claxton recorded his second career double-double on Saturday in the loss to Los Angeles.

Nets Notables

Brooklyn has dropped four straight games to Memphis entering Monday. The Grizzlies are the only team the Nets have not defeated since the start of last season. … Kevin Durant leads the league in points per game with 29.8 and is tied for second in the NBA for 30-point games with 14. Only Lebron James has more with 15. … Despite the loss last game, the Nets outrebounded the Clippers 57-40 on Saturday. The 17-rebound advantage was the second-best effort they’ve had this season.

Nets Injury Report

LaMarcus Aldridge ( right foot soreness) — Questionable

Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) — Out

Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocols) — Out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ziaire Williams (left ankle sprain) — Doubtful

Kyle Anderson (health and safety protocols) — Out

Shaq Buchanan (health and safety protocols) — Out

Dillon Brooks (health and safety protocols) — Out

John Konchar (health and safety protocols) — Out

De’Anthony Melton (health and safety protocols) — Out

Xavier Tillman (health and safety protocols) — Out

Tyrell Terry (Non-COVID illness) — Out

How to Watch

Monday’s game will air on YES Network with Ian Eagle, Sarah Kustok and Michael Grady on the broadcast. NBA TV will also carry the game. Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw will have the call on the radio on 101.9 FM WFAN.