NBA investigating Nets David Vanterpool for in-game interference: Report

The NBA is investing Nets’ assistant coach David Vanterpool for in-game interference during Wednesday’s win over the Washington Wizards, the New York Daily News reported on Thursday.

Belief is that the league will make a ruling within the next 24-48 hours and Vanterpool or the Nets could face disciplinary action, the report stated. That could include some kind of fine or suspension.

The play in question occurred with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter as Spencer Dinwiddie went to pass the ball to Kyle Kuzma in the corner. Vanterpool appeared to stick his hand out and deflect the pass away which led to an eventual turnover.

The refs didn’t see the incident occur and Crew Chief Ben Taylor said postgame that they had no recourse to review the play.

Under the rules laid out by the league rulebook: “If the ball is interfered with by an opponent seated on the bench or standing on the sideline (Rule 12A—Section II—a(7)), it shall be awarded to the offended team out-of-bounds nearest the spot of the violation.”

Washington was furious about the missed call after the game.

“You asked me if he may have touched (the ball). There’s no may have, he did,” Washington coach Joe Blair said after the game. “My reaction was utter disbelief. I’ve never seen in my very long time in basketball something happen like that, that the referees didn’t see. Nobody is perfect and mistakes will be made, I get that, but I think in a game like this with the bench conduct being a point of emphasis this year, it’s very hard to swallow them missing something like that.”

Blair wasn’t the only one irritated by the incident. Kuzma was visibly frustrated after the Nets win.

“That was also horses–t too,” he said. “Coaches should not be able to stand up. I get it if it’s under two minutes. Everybody in the league stands up, but I felt like it was 3:50 on the clock you standing up. You’ve got Steve Nash blocking the ref’s view. He can’t see s–t. … I don’t know what else to say. It’s very unfortunate, but you’ve just got to live with it.”