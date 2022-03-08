Nets try to snap losing streak in crucial meeting with Hornets: Gameday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn Nets (32-32) vs. Charlotte Hornets (38-27)

Tuesday, March 8 @ 7 p.m.

How to Watch/Listen:

7:00 p.m. ET on YES Network and WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM.

Matchup:

The Nets are down to 17 games left on the calendar and the pressure is on to break the four-game skid they currently find themselves in. Now with the Charlotte Hornets on the docket, things take an even more important turn considering the standings.

Wins have been hard to come by for the Nets in recent months and, in addition to their current losing streak, they’ve dropped seven of their last 10 games. Even with monster efforts from Kevin Durant in his first two games back, and Kyrie Irving on the floor during the current road trip, the Nets haven’t been able to string wins together.

Sunday saw a spirited battle between the Nets and Boston Celtics, which ultimately ended in a loss when they allowed Jayson Tatum to take over the fourth quarter. Durant had 37 points and Irving had 19 in just their fourth game this year playing with one another.

“I think we’ve all accepted that it’s been a funky year. It’s been a lot going on in and out of the lineup. I think we have one of the most changing lineups in the league,” Irving said. “It takes a big hindrance on everything, and I take my accountability for that. We’re not in this do-or-die mode, but we just know in order for us to be in position for contention, we’ve gotta do the little things in order to win every single night. And I’m gonna have to show up even more.”

There won’t be any reprieve to some of the lineup fluctuations on Tuesday for the Nets. They will be dealing with at least one player out of the lineup after it was announced on Monday that LaMarcus Aldridge would not play because of right hip impingement.

Cam Thomas was also listed as questionable for Tuesday’s important meeting with the Hornets. The rookie was injured in Sunday’s loss in the second quarter and did not return to the game because of a back contusion.

The Hornets are hoping to make some noise this year in the postseason putting some space between themselves and Brooklyn would be a good step in that direction. Charlotte has won two straight heading into Tuesday’s game, which included a 123-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Nets and Hornets have only met one other time this season, which came in Brooklyn on Oct. 24 in a 111-95 loss. After Tuesday, they’ll meet one final time at Barclays Center later this month.

Why it Matters:

The Nets and Hornets are neck and neck with one another entering the game. Brooklyn dropped back to ninth in the Eastern Conference after Sunday’s loss and would like to move back up and keep their chances of clearing a play-in spot alive. The Nets are 2.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors for seventh and 5.5 games back of the sixth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nets Notables

Andre Drummond ranks first in the league in rebound % (.231), first in the league in defensive rebound % (.321) and second in offensive rebound % (.144), trailing only Steven Adams (.159). … Patty Mills is 15th in 3FG % (.414) and third among 65 players with 300+ 3FGA, trailing Luke Kennard (.450) and Cameron Johnson (.448). … Kevin Durant tallied 37 points in Boston on Sunday, becoming the 23rd player in NBA history to reach the 25,000-point mark. KD joined LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players with 25,000 points.

Injury Report

Nets: Cam Thomas (back contusion) is questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement), David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (G League assignment) are out.

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Gordon Hayward (left ankle sprain), James Bouknight (neck soreness), Kai Jones (G League assignment), Arnoldas Kulboka, (G League – two-way) and Scottie Lewis (G League – two-way) are out.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Lines, More

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Nets Moneyline: -162

-162 Hornets Moneyline: +136

