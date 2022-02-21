Nets add former All-Star Goran Dragic, release Jevon Carter

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets reinforced their guard rotation with the signing of 35-year old Slovenian point guard, Goran Dragic. In a corresponding move to free up Dragic’s roster spot, Nets General Manager Sean Marks waived Jevon Carter. Coach Steve Nash and Dragic were teammates in Phoenix from 2008 to 2011.

The presence of Dragic, who was an All-Star in 2018, should provide a sense of stability for Nash and the Nets. With newly-acquired Ben Simmons missing the entirety of the season to date, and Kyrie Irving‘s absence from home games, the left-handed Dragic could play a significant role to close out the regular season. However, the veteran ballhandler has appeared in just five games this season after stepping away from the Toronto Raptors in late November.

Goran Dragić will be reunited with Nets head coach Steve Nash in Brooklyn. The former Suns teammates played together from 2008-2011. pic.twitter.com/QKuEUIHRvc — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 21, 2022

The newest member of the Nets spent his age 28 thru 34 seasons in Miami, where he averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. Dragic spaced the floor effectively throughout his Miami tenure, as he converted on 36.5% of his 4.1 attempts per game. The crafty playmaker often drew contact on his prodding drives, as he averaged 3.5 free throws per game as a member of the Heat. Dragic will be an immediate upgrade for Brooklyn, although Jevon Carter should have suitors as a free agent.

Carter, in his fourth season out of West Virginia, has over 200 games of NBA experience, but has yet to carve out a significant role in any of his three opportunities. The 26-year old has accumulated 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13.7 minutes per game across his NBA career. As a defensive menace at West Virginia, his impact defensively has not translated as a professional.

Brooklyn’s next game is at home versus Boston on February 24th at 7:30 pm EST. The game will be televised on TNT. For more Nets news and insight, visit TheBrooklynGame.com!