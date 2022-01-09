Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The lingering right foot soreness that LaMarcus Aldridge has been dealing with kept him out of Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite Aldridge’s absence on Sunday, Nets head coach Steve Nash didn’t appear to0 concerned about the injury when he spoke with reporters before the game. Aldridge missed last Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right foot soreness as well.

“I don’t think it’s that serious,” Nash said. “I think he’s got some irritation and we’re just trying to get it behind him. I think it’s a short-term injury.”

Aldridge did play in Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but was on the court for a season-low 9:23. He finished the game with 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting.

Aldridge missed five games at the end of December due to COVID-19 and he returned to court on Dec. 30.

He told reporters in Indiana that he still was dealing with COVID symptoms and that he was unable to workout while quarantining

“Yeah. Even though you’re through it, you don’t go back to feeling normal. It was my first time getting it, so I think it definitely hit me harder than most,” Aldridge said, according to the New York Post. “So I’m still trying to get my legs back, get my wind back, and just feel normal again.”

Aldridge has been averaging 13.3 points per game this season along with 5.6 rebounds in 29 appearances for the Nets.