LaMarcus Aldridge will play against Pacers; still dealing with COVID symptoms

LaMarcus Aldridge
Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) dribbles against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge will play on Wednesday night when the Nets face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Aldridge had been listed as questionable by the Nets on Tuesday, but told reporters in Indiana after shootaround that he would play. The Nets updated their status report late Wednesday morning.

Aldridge missed Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies because of right foot soreness.

Aldridge was also absent five games in December due to COVID protocol. The 6-foot-11 forward told reporters after shootaround that he had symptoms while dealing with the virus in December and that he was still dealing with some symptoms still.

He dealt with headaches, body aches, and fatigue, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Aldridge did not say what symptoms he was still currently dealing with.

“You don’t go back to feeling normal,” Aldridge said (h/t Lewis). “So I’m still trying to get my legs back, get my wind back, and just feel normal again.”

Aldridge was pictured wearing a mask and stood distanced from reporters when he spoke after shootaround.

Aldridge entered health and safety protocols on Dec. 14 before the Nets played the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center. He cleared protocols on Dec. 28, along with Kevin Duran and Kyrie Irving, and appeared in the Nets’ losses to Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 36-year-old has appeared in 27 games for the Nets this season and is putting up 13.7 while shooting 55.8% from the field. Aldridge has also been shooting at a 34.3% mark from three-point range.

Wednesday will be a big night for the Nets, who will see Irving back in the lineup for the first time this season. Irving is only eligible to appear in games on the road — except for against the Knicks and in Toronto — and Wednesday was the first game he was able to play in.

