Is a fine on the way for Nets superstar Kevin Durant?

It looks as though Kevin Durant could be a little lighter in the wallet after Wednesday night.

The Nets superstar was caught on a social media video swearing at a fan sitting courtside during the loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Durant hears from the league it would mark the second time this season that he had been fined for an exchange with a fan.

The video in question surfaced on TikTok and showed a fan yelling to Durant “you’ve got to take this game over.” Durant didn’t appear to take the comment too kindly yelling back, “you gotta shut the f- -k up and sit down.”

The Nets lost Wednesday’s game on a buzzer-beating three from Spencer Dinwiddie and broke Brooklyn’s four-game winning streak. Kevin Durant finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting against the Dallas Mavericks.

As the video made the rounds on social media, Durant made light of the situation. He quote tweeted the video along with a photo of a woman handing over money.

In December, Durant was hit with a $25,000 fine by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. The fan yelled “Durant stop crying” during the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 over the Hawks.

That prompted him to respond with expletives. Durant also was penalized $15,000 for using profane language during a press conference in January.

In another viral exchange in January, Kyrie Irving was hit with a $25,000 fine for using explicit language towards a fan. During the Nets game in Cleveland, a fan yelled at Irving, “you need LeBron and where’s KD.”

The video of the incident then cut to Irving responding, “got y’all a championship and motherf—ers still ungrateful.” That video also first surfaced on TikTok and spread across other social media platforms.