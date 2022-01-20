Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Kyrie Irving said his peace to a fan that was heckling him during Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Thursday the NBA had something to say about the whole thing.

The league announced that it had fined Irving $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” with 4:19 left in the second quarter of the Nets matchup with the Cavs. The exchange Irving had with the fan went viral on social media.

A fan in the video, which was posted originally to TicTok, can be heard yelling at Irving, “you need LeBron and where’s KD.” It then cuts to Irving responding, “got y’all a championship and motherf—ers still ungrateful.”

Kyrie chirped back at this Cavs fan heckling him. 🍿👀 (via _willswish/IG) pic.twitter.com/qAObz6tSUO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

Irving hit the game-winning shot for Cleveland during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. It was the first and only time the Cavaliers have won an NBA title.

The Cavaliers did take Monday’s game against the Nets, 114-107. Irving had 27 points for Brooklyn in the loss, which was a game-high. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for Brooklyn.