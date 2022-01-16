Kevin Durant injury: Latest on Nets star’s left knee; MRI on Sunday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets are hoping a Kevin Durant injury isn’t anything major, but the Brooklyn superstar will undergo an MRI on his left knee Sunday.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Saturday’s 120-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. As Herb Jones drove to the basket, he collided with Bruce Brown and Brown fell backward into Durant.

Durant tried to walk around and remain in the game for a few minutes, but pulled himself out of the game and went right to the Nets’ locker room. The team described it as a left knee sprain.

“Of course, it would be tough to lose him,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “No one wants to see that and we’ll obviously hope for the best outcome, but regardless of the outcome we have to continue to work, build and grow and get better and compete.”

KD limped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiXVMjzI90 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

Losing Durant for any amount of time would be a tough blow for the Nets, who have only been getting their legs back under them more recently after a chaotic December. It would also prevent the team’s “Big Three” from being on the court during road games when Kyrie Irving is eligible to play because of his unvaccinated status.

Durant, Irving, and James Harden have only played together twice this season. The Nets are slated to play their next four games away from Barclays Center.

“Guys got to step up,” Harden said. “It’s simple. Obviously, we know how great of a player KD is and what he brings to the table each and every night consistently. So guys got to step up and fill that role and just continue to compete our butts off.”

In the short term, that likely means more of the workload will fall on Harden depending on how long Durant could be out.

“It’s difficult to see one of our leaders take an injury like that,” Harden said. “So hopefully, it’s not too bad. Hopefully, he’s able to be on the court on Monday.”