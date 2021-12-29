Kevin Durant labeled best trash-talker in NBA by Draymond Green

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When it comes to trash-talking, Draymond Green certainly knows how to lay a good verbal jab onto an opponent. But ask the three-time NBA champ who could give him a run for his money and Nets fans only have to look in their own backyard.

During the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the basketball star dished that Kevin Durant was the best trash talker, aside from himself. Durant had been sidelined recently due to COVID, but cleared protocol on Tuesday along with Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge.

“I think you started to realize it now the more he talks on Twitter or the more he’s caught saying stuff to fans in the stands, KD,” Green said in a clip to preview the new episode. “I’ve always told people that KD is one of the biggest trash-talkers to me since I came into the league. And it would be like disrespectful stuff. Like, ‘ay who is this?’

“KD would turn the dude around trying to look at the back of his jersey. Like, see his name on the back.”

It wouldn’t stop there either, according to Green.

“Like K would say stuff to people and you like, ‘yo you’re Kevin Durant. There’s not really much I can say back,'” Green continued. “And KD got these one-liners. Like ‘oh he drunk at the bar.’ K would hit someone with a cross, like ‘ay he drunk at the bar!’ So if I’m not going with myself, I’m going with KD for sure.”

Green and Durant were teammates for three seasons in Golden State. The two were part of the Warriors’ championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

Durant has certainly earned the right to talk on the court over the course of his career, and especially recently for the Nets. Prior to entering health and safety protocol, Durant put up back-to-back 34 point performances for a COVID-crippled Brooklyn lineup in wins over the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers.