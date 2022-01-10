James Harden ruled out for Nets matchup with Trail Blazers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets will be missing one of its members of the “Big 3” on Monday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers. James Harden was ruled out of the game just hours ahead of the scheduled tip-off at the Moda Center.

Harden will miss the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

Monday’s game would have been just the second time this season that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Harden would have taken the floor together. Irving is not able to play on at home due to his vaccination status, which limits the three to playing with one another to only games on the road.

Harden had appeared in all but four of the Nets’ games this season up until Monday. He missed four games in December while in health and safety protocol.

Harden played in 44 minutes of the Nets’ win on Monday over the San Antonio Spurs. He had 26 points, along with 12 assists and 7 assists in the game.