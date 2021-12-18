Durant, Irving enter COVID-19 safety protocols

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nets All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after potential exposure to COVID-19, according to the team, which did not clarify whether either player tested positive for the virus.

The announcement comes just one day after Brooklyn announced that they would bring back Irving, who is unvaccinated, for road games, as he is still ineligible to play in New York City due to vaccine restrictions.

The news is yet another devastating blow to the Nets, which now has nine players entered into the league’s protocols — including Durant, Irving, James Harden, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter, and Bruce Brown.

Amid the chaos, the team agreed to allow Irving make his way back to the team for 24 remaining road games (including every game outside of New York and Toronto), but the controversial star’s comeback lasted less than 24 hours.

Irving would have needed to record negative COVID-19 tests on five successive days before he can play, and then he would need to be tested every day thereafter — but that timeline is now in flux, as Irving joins eight teammates in the protocols.

Due to the timeline, if Irving has COVID-19, he will be ineligible to play until Jan. 5 in Indiana against the Pacers, and then again in Chicago against the Bulls on Jan. 12 — meaning he would miss at least 13 of the next 15 games.

Durant, meanwhile, is vaccinated, and enters the protocols despite having tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets would be signing forward Wenyen Gabriel, who currently plays for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, to a 10-day hardship contract.

The uptick in COVID-related absences among the Nets mirrors New York at large, as the Omicron variant of the virus caused a record number of positive cases in a single day on Friday, with 21,027 people testing positive in the state, and 10,286 seeing positive test results in New York City.

