LI Nets Notebook: Craig Randall II continue to lead Long Island offense

Long Island Nets forward Craig Randall II is hot and is showing no signs of cooling off anytime soon. After winning NBA G League Player of the Week earlier this month, the 25-year-old has continued to lead the Nets offense.

Randal put up a 35 point effort in Long Island’s latest effort on Wednesday night, which was the third-highest points total he has recorded this year. He a pair of 40 or more point games to start the G League season.

“My brother did a really good job preparing me,” Randall said. “Since I’ve been here my coaches and my teammates have done aa great job of just putting the confidence in me. Trusting me to make plays. … Just trusting the work and trusting God, that’s what I say all the time. I’m going to keep doing that and keep listening to my coaches.

Randall made the Net this offseason as a tryout player and has taken advantage of the playing time he’s gotten so far this season. His 28 points per game is fifth in all of the NBA G League and he leads the league in made three-pointers with 39.

Randall has credited his “motor” and his ability to play hard every time he has been on the court.

Jordan Crawford on Long Island

NBA veteran Jordan Crawford is getting settled in the G League as he attempts to make it back to the NBA. The Long Island Nets signed Crawford in December and he has appeared in four games for them so far.

Crawford has put up 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in that span. Long Island head coach Adam Caporn has been more than happy to have someone with Crawford’s experience on his squad.

“It’s great. He’s a really good voice,” Caporn said. “That’s a voice I think we needed and that’s one of the reasons we decided to bring him. He’s got a really calming presence. He hasn’t quite found his rhythm of course. He’s still finding his feet.”

Crawford last played in the NBA in 2018 and played in 281 career games. His career spanned six seasons, with time spent in New Orleans, Boston, Golden State, Washington and Atlanta.

For Randall, having Crawford around has been an invaluable experience.

“Just his knowledge and his poise in huddles when we were down, trying to fight back. It’s always good to have a vet,” Randall said. “I’ll keep picking his brain for as long as he’s here. He’s been really good so far.”