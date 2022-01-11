Morning Shootaround: Nets fall in Portland, NBA trade deadline talk

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets fell to the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night and now are headed to Chicago to start another set of back-to-back games against the Bulls. Monday’s game produced plenty of intrigue after Kyrie Irving gave everyone a scare late in the game and the Brooklyn rookies had another strong showing.

Here are the stories Nets fans should be reading to start their day:

Nets News

Were the Nets gassed from the unusual back-to-back they found themselves in on Monday night? Nets coach Steven Nash thought they were, but Kevin Durant didn’t feel like that played into the loss. He said that it’s just part of the adversity you go through. (The Brooklyn Game)

The Nets played their game with the Trail Blazers without James Harden in the lineup. Nash said he’ll be available for Wednesday’s game in Chicago. (The Brooklyn Game)

Nic Claxton had a bit of a rough game against the Trail Blazers, but he’s shown growth in his game. The Nets are happy to see that. (The Brooklyn Game)

The Brooklyn Nets weren’t the only ones that found themselves letting a game slip away. The Long Island Nets let a four-point lead slip away in the closing seconds of their game against the Raptors 905. (NetsDaily)

The Nets’ loss dropped their road record to 14-4, but Steve Nash continued his experimentation with his rotation. If you’re looking for positives from Brooklyn’s latest loss, it’s that Nash is getting plenty of data on his guys. (New York Daily News)

Chauncy Billops lauded some pretty hefty compliments over Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. (ESPN)

Around the NBA

There reportedly has been a number of suitors for 76ers star Ben Simmons, but could the Atlanta Hawks be emerging as a favorite to land him? The latest trade rumors as the NBA trade deadline nears. (The Athletic)

Speaking of the NBA trade deadline, a look at what to expect from all 30 NBA clubs and who to keep an eye on. (ESPN+)