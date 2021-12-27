Brooklyn Nets announce updated fan COVID protocols at Barclays Center

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Brooklyn Nets announced updated protocols for fans attending any upcoming games at the Barclays Center.

Fans ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of full vaccination and those ages 5-11 must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Face masks will be required at all times inside the arena for anyone fans that are 2-years-old or up beginning on Thursday when the Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fans who are fully vaccinated may remove their facemasks while they are in their seats, although the arena is recommending that masks remain on even while seated.

Thursday will be the Nets first home game since Dec. 18 when they hosted the Orlando Magic. Brooklyn will play eight of its next nine games at the Barclays Center.

COVID numbers have continued to spike across the five boroughs and health officials are seeing an increase in COVID cases among young New Yorkers.