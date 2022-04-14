Ben Simmons debut may finally be coming into focus for Nets

Is there finally a date set for when Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut? It’s a question that’s been asked time and time again since he arrived in Brooklyn via trade from Philadelphia, but now it seems an end to the questions may be close.

Simmons could be looking at a return to action as early as Game 4 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The 25-year-old is eyeing Game 4, Game 5 or Game 6 for his debut, which would be at least 11 days from now.

.@WindhorstESPN says Ben Simmons could make his Nets debut as early as game four against Boston 👀 "For seven, eight weeks now I've heard nothing but pessimism on the Ben Simmons front, and that has switched dramatically in the last few days." pic.twitter.com/5GfhuvKvto — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 14, 2022

Simmons has not started playing 5-0n-5 yet, according to Windhorst, but they hope that by the end of the week he’ll be able to ramp up to that. “Right now I have to report that it’s possible we will see Ben Simmons in this series against the Celtics,” Windhorst said.

The latest report follows an earlier one from Shams Charania of The Athletic which suggested Game 3 as a possible date for the point guard to finally put on a Nets uniform. Simmons has been dealing with a herniated disc in his back that had significantly hindered his reconditioning after he was acquired in February and has kept him from making his debut in Brooklyn.

The Nets have remained tight-lipped surrounding his status and have only commented when reports have surfaced in the media.

Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash wouldn’t comment on the validity of the reports prior to Tuesday’s play-in game, but did have some good news to report when he spoke with reporters that day.

“I have no idea (about Game 3). I don’t know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable so I don’t think that came from us,” Nash said. “Yeah, I would say heavier progress in the last week than the first three weeks or so after that. He’s moving more, he’s shooting, he’s starting to move a little bit on the court in a one-on-zero environment. So definitely positive signs that it’s improving and moving and all those things.

“But like I said he hasn’t been running full speed or playing against anybody, so still a lot more markers to meet.”

The progress may finally be a sign of Simmons getting to make his debut, especially after Simmons himself appeared to tease it a bit in a social media post. The Nets superstar posted a photo to his Instagram story appearing to show him working on the court on Wednesday.

The Nets first-round series against the Celtics is scheduled to start on Sunday with the first two games taking place in Boston.