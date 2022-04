Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Brooklyn Nets punched their ticket to the first round of the NBA playoffs with Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in round. That sets the stage for a rematch with the Boston Celtics in the opening round, which begins on Easter Sunday.

They will enter this year’s playoffs as the seven seed after winning the 7-8 matchup in the play-in tournament, which means that they will not have home-court advantage. The first playoff game of the year at Barclays Center will not come until Game 3 on Saturday, April 23.

Game 4 and if necessary Game 6 will also take place in Brooklyn. The Nets will benefit from having two days off in between Game 1 and Game 2 in Boston and in between Game 3 and Game 4 at Barclays Center, in addition to a two-day break as the series shifts from Boston to Brooklyn.

The Nets are 12-3 all-time against the Celtics in the postseason and in their only playoff matchup, since the franchise moved to Brooklyn, the Nets took the series in five games. The Nets went 1-3 against the Celtics this season in four meetings that each had a different feel to them.

Below is the full schedule for the first-round series between Brooklyn and Boston.