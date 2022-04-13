The Brooklyn Nets punched their ticket to the first round of the NBA playoffs with Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in round. That sets the stage for a rematch with the Boston Celtics in the opening round, which begins on Easter Sunday.

They will enter this year’s playoffs as the seven seed after winning the 7-8 matchup in the play-in tournament, which means that they will not have home-court advantage. The first playoff game of the year at Barclays Center will not come until Game 3 on Saturday, April 23.

Game 4 and if necessary Game 6 will also take place in Brooklyn. The Nets will benefit from having two days off in between Game 1 and Game 2 in Boston and in between Game 3 and Game 4 at Barclays Center, in addition to a two-day break as the series shifts from Boston to Brooklyn.

The Nets are 12-3 all-time against the Celtics in the postseason and in their only playoff matchup, since the franchise moved to Brooklyn, the Nets took the series in five games. The Nets went 1-3 against the Celtics this season in four meetings that each had a different feel to them.

Below is the full schedule for the first-round series between Brooklyn and Boston.