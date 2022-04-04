Ben Simmons return won’t come until playoffs, says Woj

A day doesn’t seem to go by without some sort of update on when Ben Simmons may or may not return. This week has already been no different.

After Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed that Simmons was doing light shooting work over the weekend, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that any potential return for the 25-year-old would not come until after the play-in round. And the idea that Simmons could play in the regular season was not realistic, according to the famed NBA insider.

“Certainly not the regular season,” Wojnarowski said during an appearance on Sportscenter Sunday night. “They’ve got four games left in Brooklyn and he’s only doing light shooting on the floor. He’s trying to work himself back from that back injury. The Nets are looking at a play-in and the idea that Ben Simmons could be ready in nine days when the play-in starts is not realistic.

“Brooklyn’s going to have to get out of that play-in and to get into the playoffs before there can be any real conversation about Ben Simmons ramping up to return and actually play for the first time in almost 11 months.”

The Simmons saga has been ongoing since he arrived in Brooklyn via the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. The point guard hasn’t played since last season after sitting out this year with the Sixers to work on his mental health.

After the trade, the Nets had hoped to have him back on the floor by mid-March, but he suffered a back injury during the ramp-up process which turned out to be a herniated disc. Simmons received an epidural two weeks ago and it has helped him deal with the injury.

The 25-year-old has started traveling with the team again on their recent trips to Miami and Atlanta, which were both small but positive signs for the superstar.

It had been reported on Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons had begun light on-court work and that there was hope that he could return in time for the playoffs. It was unclear at the time if that meant the play-in round or the NBA playoffs, but it appears the answer is a bit more clear now.

Brooklyn has been very selective with the information that has been officially released by the organization on Simmons’ return.