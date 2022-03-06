Vaccine requirement at Barclays Center ends on Monday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When Brooklyn Nets fans return to the Barclays Center next Sunday, they’ll no longer have to show proof that they’re vaccinated.

The arena announced the policy change which comes in conjunction with the end of the Key2NYC vaccine requirement for people to enter indoor establishments in the five boroughs, such as restaurants and sporting arenas. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday the end of the vaccine requirement would come on Monday across the city, but that the private-sector mandate will remain in place and still impacts the Nets since it keeps Kyrie Irving from playing at home still.

“Effective Monday, March 7, 2022, and unless required otherwise by the artist or promoter of a particular event, guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter Barclays Center, including for Brooklyn Nets games,” the arena announced. “Facemasks are still recommended inside Barclays Center, except while actively eating or drinking.”

The Nets will play two more games on the road this week after Sunday’s game in Boston. They host the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 13 in their first game at home after the lifting of the vaccine mandate.

Barclays Center will play host to the ACC tournament this week beginning on Tuesday.