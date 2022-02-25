Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been shy about lobbing their criticisms at former teammates Ben Simmons in the media, including comments from Danny Green questioning the relationship between Simmons and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Curry refuted the claims following the Nets’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The veteran sharpshooter told reporters that he wasn’t sure how he “got mixed up in that whole thing.”

“Me and are fine. We been fine,” Curry said. “I don’t know what ‘not cordial’ means, but we didn’t talk just like everybody else because he wasn’t around. Ever since the first day I saw him, I saw him in the practice facility in Philly everything was fine. It’s nothing to write home about.”

Green launched into a personal tirade about Simmons during his latest episode of The Green Room podcast in which he also questioned whether or not Simmons would play in the March 10 game in Philadelphia. Simmons had said during his introductory press conference that he had hoped to be back on the court in time for that game.

The departure from the Sixers has clearly left a sour taste in many people’s mouths in the City of Brotherly love, but Curry defended Simmons’ decision to leave in the first place.

“Business is business,” Curry told ESPN earlier in the day. “I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn’t need to apologize to anybody. When he’s on the court, I know he’s going to do his job and he’s going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise.

“And the team’s going to do the same thing as far as making trades or whatever, so I understand it, I’ve been around it; I don’t take anything personal. When we’re on the court, we’re teammates. Everything’s fine.”

Simmons still has not suited up for the Nets since the Feb. 10 trade at the deadline, but he is expected to be ready to play in the coming weeks. Nets head coach Steve Nash said that it would take longer for Simmons to ramp up than injured star Kevin Durant since Simmons has not played in a single game this year.