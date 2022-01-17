Nash: Nic Claxton ‘day-to-day’ for Nets

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nic Claxton didn’t suit up for the Nets against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he should play at some point during the Nets’ four-game road trip.

Claxton missed Monday’s matinee in Cleveland because of left hamstring tightness. He had originally been listed as questionable by the team on Sunday.

“I think he’s in more the day-to-day camp,” Nash said ahead of the game against the Cavaliers. “It might be the last game of the trip. It might be the next, but I’d say I’m hopeful he can play on this trip.”

Claxton missed Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans due to the same issue. Fellow big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who also sat out against the Pelicans, was available for Brooklyn on Monday.

Claxton has appeared in 20 games this season for the Nets. He has averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.5 rebounds o 65.5% shooting.

Joe Harris also is on the Nets trip, but he will not play. Nash said he has started to do some light shooting.

Monday was the start of a road trip that will include stops in Washington D.C., San Antonio and Minnesota.