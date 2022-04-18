Nets broadcasts on YES Network see significant viewership boost during regular season

Winning and drama bread interest, and that was good for the Nets ratings on YES Network this season.

The Nets television home saw a 95% increase in viewership from the 2018-19 season, which was the last one prior to the pandemic, according to a release by the network. Nets regular-season games averaged 78,000 total viewers in the New York market on YES.

That was up from the 40,000 average viewers that the network saw during the 2018-19 season and this year marks the most-viewed “traditional” Nets season since the 2013-14 campaign, when YES’ coverage of the team averaged 85,000 total viewers.

Brooklyn went 44-38 in 2013-14 and reached the conference semifinals before falling in five games to the Miami Heat.

With the Nets now a game into their first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics, YES will no longer carry games. All playoff games are broadcast nationally by the league’s television partners on ESPN or Turner Sports.

YES, however, will continue to cover the team with postgame coverage following each of Brooklyn’s first-round games against Boston. The network’s postgame coverage will air on YES Network or My9, as well as the YES Network app.