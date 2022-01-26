NBA Rumors: Nets’ Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter could be on move before trade deadline

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While everyone’s attention has been on James Harden for the past 48 hours, there are a few other names on the Nets roster to keep an eye on as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. Bruce Brown and Jevon Carter could be dealt before the deadline, according to HoopsHype.

Brown has seen his minutes fluctuate for Brooklyn this season and Carter has completely fallen out of the rotation. Carter appeared in just 5:25 of Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and 2:51 in the game before that.

In addition, the Nets are asking for a veteran that “can help them win now” or a second-round pick in any deal involving Paul Millsap. It was reported last week that the Nets had agreed to move Millsap to a team where he can have a greater contribution.

Nets head coach Steve Nash called the situation unfortunate last Friday while the team was in San Antonio.

“We’ll try to find a positive solution for Paul and we thank him for just the way he was when he was here without getting the playing time or the role he coveted,” Nash said. “We’re disappointed it didn’t work out or work in a better way, but we really respect him and admire the way he handled himself while he was here. We want to see him happy and playing somewhere.”

Also in the rumor mill lately was Nic Claxton, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll be headed elsewhere unless it’s part of a much bigger deal. HoopsHype reported that the Nets had gotten calls for Claxton, as well as injured sharpshooter Joe Harris, but that a deal wasn’t expected to be made for either unless it involved a “star or high caliber player.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported last week that the Nets had dipped their toe into the market to see what they could get in a deal for Claxton.