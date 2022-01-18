Time Check: Tip-off time for Nets, Nuggets next Wednesday changed

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nets fans will have a little extra time to get to the Barclays Center next Wednesday when Brooklyn hosts the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off has been pushed back from 7:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

“Tickets held for this game will automatically be valid for the rescheduled time. No additional action by ticket holders is required,” the Nets said in a press release.

Brooklyn’s matchup with the Nuggets is their final game at the Barclays Center before getting back on the road for a five-game road trip that will coincidentally end in Denver. The Nets are 12-11 at home this season, while carrying a 15-5 record on the road.