Nets hope to have Seth Curry back for second half of back-to-back

Sometimes there is no rest for the weary, even if they’re dealing with an ankle injury.

Seth Curry was held out of the Nets’ meeting with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, but Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said that resting him for the rest of the regular season may not help the sharpshooter. Curry is dealing with soreness in his left ankle that he had described as creating a “significant amount of pain.

Nash suggested that the team was weighing whether to rest Curry or not for the final games of the regular season, but he seemed to reverse course a bit on that idea ahead of the Nets game on Tuesday. The Nets coach even said that he hoped that he would play on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

“If he was going to play in one of these games it probably makes more sense to give him an extra day of rest to recover to play tomorrow,” Nash said. “We’ll see how he responds to these days. Seth is in a tough position because rest will help, (but) there’s no guarantee that rest is the cure in a three, four, five, six, seven, eight-day stretch. It might be an offseason-type thing. So he may be in this state, in this condition for the remainder of the season.

“Trying to find him rest is definitely a priority for us, but know also knowing that if we rest him it doesn’t mean that if he comes back and plays one game and it’s all gone. It might be right back to where it started, so it is a little bit tricky at times just to hold him out indefinitely to try to believe that he’s going to be healed. That’s not what we believe.”

Curry has become an important piece of the Nets lineup, especially with Joe Harris shut down for the year and Patty Mills fighting through shooting issues the second half of the year.

The Nets guard has shot 49% from the field in 17 games since he came to Brooklyn via trade in February and he has been shooting 47% from beyond the arc in the same time frame.

“We need him. I think it’s as simple as that,” Andre Drummond said.