Nets Gameday: New look Brooklyn squad travels to South Beach

The Nets travel to Miami to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Heat on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.). The Nets have the NBA’s longest active losing streak with 10 losses in a row, will hopefully be getting some reinforcements for the game in South Beach.

Ben Simmons is reportedly going to join the team in Miami, but he will not be playing. New acquisitions Andre Drummond and sharpshooter Seth Curry could be able to suit up for the Nets in Saturday’s game.

Steve Nash said following the loss Thursday night in Washington that Drummond and Curry could join the team in Miami, but was unsure if they would play. Both were listed as questionable on Friday.

Drummond could be a big piece for the Nets in against Miami as Brooklyn has lacked a traditional big who can bang with Bam Adebayo. Blake Griffin called Drummond a monster down low after Thursday’s deadline deal was made official and noted his addition as something the team needed.

The Nets have fallen down the standings over the last month, dropping all the way to the eighth seed. With only 27 games remaining in the season, they are going to have to get every win they can get, starting with snapping their 10 game skid.

“It’s playoffs right around the corner, so we have to fast-track it so we can get used to each other,” Kevin Durant said on Thursday night about the Nets.

“I think everybody got what they wanted.”@KDTrey5 reacts to the Harden-Simmons trade. pic.twitter.com/6XWIgtrMVM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2022

The Nets and Heat have already met once early this season, with the Heat winning 106-93 on October 27th, in what was the Net’s 5th game of the season. The Nets struggled shooting the ball that night, going 38.8% from the field in a game Kyrie Irving was not playing due to being unvaccinated. Brooklyn was also outrebounded 62-42 and outscored in the paint 48-34.

Saturday night’s game will be the second matchup out of four, with the last two games both being in March (one in Brooklyn and one in Miami).

Look for Kyrie Irving to have a big night, especially if Seth Curry is able to play. The extra floor spacing will allow Irving to exploit one-on-one matchups.

On Thursday night in Washington, Irving was getting double-teamed and blitzed a majority of the second half, even getting triple-teamed on the Net’s last possession down three. That caused him to struggle.

With Patty Mills and Curry on the court, the Heat will not be able to use the same tactics.

The Wizards have been blitzing and double teaming Kyrie Irving this entire second half, giving the Nets and Irving problems (2 second half points for Irving so far) — The Brooklyn Game (@TheBKGame) February 11, 2022

Nets Notables

Cam Thomas has continued his amazing production, averaging 23.5 PPG on 51/38 splits over his last 4 games. … The Nets currently have two of the top five three-point shooters (percentage-wise) in NBA history in Joe Harris (.439 over his career) and Seth Curry (.4372 over his entire career). … Andre Drummond is currently first in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes with 17.3. … The Miami Heat are 11 point favorites and the ESPN BPI gives them an 83% chance to win. … The Nets franchise record for losses in a row is 18.

Nets Injury Report

Seth Curry (trade pending)- Questionable

Andre Drummond (trade pending)- Questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain)- Out

Nicolas Claxton (left hamstring tightness)- Out

Kevin Durant (left knee-MCL sprain)- Out

Joe Harris (left ankle)- Out

Ben Simmons (not with the team)- Out

Heat Injury Report

Caleb Martin (Achilles)- Questionable

PJ Tucker (knee)- Questionable

Tyler Herro (knee)- Questionable

Victor Oladipo (knee)- Out

Markieff Morris (neck)- Out

How To Watch

Saturday’s game will be televised on YES Network with Ryan Ruocco, Sarah Kustok, and Michael Grady on the call. On the radio, Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw will have the call on WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM.