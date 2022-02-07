Nets have ‘poked around’ at trading for Pistons’ Jerami Grant: Report

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets have kicked the tires about adding Detroit Pistons’ wing Jerami Grant, according to The Athletic.

In Brooklyn, all eyes are on what Nets general manager Sean Marks will do when it comes to James Harden, but it appears that they’re trying to work on improving the team aside from the drama with Harden. The Nets have struggled of late with Kevin Durant sidelined with an MCL sprain.

In the time he’s been hurt, the Nets have gone 2-9 and dropped down to seventh in the Eastern Conference. At the very least there was a belief that Grant could help Brooklyn turn things around.

“If there is a trade for Grant made by Thursday’s deadline, the Wizards, Kings and Trail Blazers have shown the most interest in the two-way wing, sources tell The Athletic,” James L. Edwards III wrote. “The Nets have poked around, too, per sources, but Brooklyn doesn’t seem to be the most likely destination for Grant.”

While it seems that a trade for Grant doesn’t appear likely, there are some reasons why the Nets would at least take a look at him. Grant and Durant played for Team USA together in the Olympics last summer, and while Grant’s shooting from beyond the arc hasn’t been stellar this season he shot nearly 40% in time with Denver and Oklahoma City.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m EST.