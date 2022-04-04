NBA sets time for Nets season finale against Pacers

The Nets’ final regular-season game of the year against the Indiana Pacers finally has a start time.

The NBA announced late Sunday night that Brooklyn’s season finale would begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center on April 10. Originally the game had been listed as TBD by the league.

The Net final game of the year could carry significant weight considering the circumstances that Brooklyn currently finds itself in. They will have to go through the play-in round just to qualify for the playoffs this year and could be looking at having to play a pair of single-elimination games to do so.

Brooklyn currently occupies the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, which means if the season ended today they would have to face the Charlotte Hornets on the road. They’re tied with the Hornets, but because of the tiebreaker are behind them in the standings.

At the very least, the Nets would like to avoid having to play two games in the play-in tournament, which makes the final four games of the year very important. The Nets will face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, New York Knicks on Wednesday and Cleveland Cavaliers, who are seventh in the East, on Friday.

They cap it all off with their season finale on Sunday against the Pacers.

Brooklyn is a game back of the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed and 2.5 games back of the Cavs for the seventh seed.