Nets Morning Shootaround: The ‘swag’ is back for Harden, names to watch at the deadline

The Nets are back in action on Sunday to complete their four-game road trip in Minnesota. Outside of a loss to Cleveland at the start, things have been pretty successful for Brooklyn. James Harden says he’s back to being the player that he was and the Nets big men have begun to produce.

Here is a look at these stories and other news from around the NBA:

Nets News

Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge returned to San Antonio this weekend and received a hero’s welcome from the fans and organization. So much so it brought Mills to tears. (The Brooklyn Game)

The rest of the NBA better watch out because James Harden says he’s gotten his swagger back. The Nets superstar is feeling pretty good after a 30-point triple-double on Friday against the Spurs. (Newsday)

Aldridge and Day’Ron Sharpe have created a quality tandem at center for the Nets, especially during their current four-game trip. The two combined for 26 points in Brooklyn’s last game and 41 the game prior to that. (New York Post)

Stephen A. Smith has not hidden how he’s felt about Kyrie Irving’s unvaccinated status and then Brooklyn allowing him to return as a part-time player. However, for all the gasbagging Smith has done, why hasn’t he taken Umbridge with those in ownership or the front off of the Nets for allowing it all to happen? (New York Daily News)

Smith hasn’t been the only analyst discussing Brooklyn’s unique circumstances with Kyrie Irving. Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on what would have happened if he was still playing and a teammate of his tried to do what Irving was doing. (Yahoo! Sports)

The Long Island Nets made a few additions to their roster. They added former lottery pick, Thon Maker. He was drafted 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 Draft and played three years there before spending time in Detroit and Cleveland. (NetsDaily)

NBA News

Damian Lillard addressed the media over the weekend. Lillard won’t be rushing back to the court from his surgery and told reporters that if the Portland Trail Blazers that it “wouldn’t make sense for me” to come back if the team was going to play for a draft pick. (The Athletic)

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will miss at least six weeks with a broken wrist he suffered during Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred when Grayson Allen grabbed Caruso’s arm and sent him to the floor. (USA Today)