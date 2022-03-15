NBA Draft returns to Barclays Center this year

The NBA Draft will be back at the Barclays Center this year on June 23, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

It marks the ninth time that the draft will be held in Brooklyn. Barclays Center has been home to the NBA Draft since 2013 and only one draft has been held at a different location in that time span. The 2020 NBA Draft was held on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

In addition, the league announced that the NBA Combine would be held in Chicago from May 16-22 and the NBA Draft Lottery would be held on May 17. All three events will be held in person.

The Nets only have one pick in the 2022 draft, which they picked up as part of the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

Barclays Center has played host to a number of major events since it was opened in 2012. In addition to the draft, it co-hosted NBA All-Star Weekend in 2015 with the skill competition taking place at the Brooklyn venue. The ACC, A-10 and NCAA Tournaments have all been held at Barclays Center as well.